Soak up the sun on Sunday before the rain returns

While it’s been a cloudy Saturday, the sky will begin to clear Saturday night. Even with clearing conditions, lows will only be in the mid 20s.

Thankfully, Sunday will be living up to its name! We’ll have a bright and sunny Sunday with some nice temperatures. Highs will be near 40.

Clouds will begin to move through during the overnight hours on Sunday into Monday morning ahead of our next system. However, southerly winds will really help us warm up . Highs on Monday will be in the upper 40s. While the afternoon will be cloudy, some showers and possibly a few storms will pass through Monday evening and into Tuesday. We will start Tuesday morning in the 40s, but temperatures will quickly crash by Tuesday night. Some of that rain may switch to snow late on Tuesday. We’re not expecting much in terms of snow accumulations, but we’ll keep you posted as we get closer!

The cold air will settle in on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will return to the 20s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham