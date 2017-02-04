Robotic showdown at Riverdale High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Riverdale High School transformed their gym into a robot arena for their First Tech Challenge League Competition.

Students build their own robots and each team has a driver, shooter and coach.

The competition is part of the First Tech Challenge a program that encourages students to pursue careers in STEM related fields.

"It's just so important in todays world, you have to stay competitive if you want to get a job once you get through high school and college."

Thirteen Illinois schools competed today pushing each other to do their best.

"The competing is obviously fun but it's more than robots, it's about helping others in the program as well, says John Searl, a student competitor from Riverdale High School.