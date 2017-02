× Police searching for suspect in Davenport armed robbery

DAVENPORT, Iowa– Police are looking for a man they say robbed a tattoo shop earlier Saturday evening.

Davenport Police say they got a call about an armed robbery around 5:30 PM, at Electric Expression Tattoo Shop on Locust Street. The robber left with money, but there is no word on how much.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his twenties. Anyone with information is asked to call Davenport police.