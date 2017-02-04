× Iowa woman faces charges after toddler found covered in soot

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo woman has been charged with child endangerment after a toddler was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at her mobile home.

Police arrested Brenna Folkers, 29, earlier this week, KCRG reports.

First responders reported they found a toddler covered in soot when they responded to the fire.

The toddler was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators say a propane torch believed to be used to light cigarettes, hash oil and marijuana likely started the fire.

Folkers is free on a $2,000 bond. A telephone listing for Folkers had been disconnected Saturday. Online court records indicate Folkers plans to represent herself in the case.