× A taste of spring arrives this upcoming week

It’s been cloudy and pretty breezy so far today. With southerly winds, highs will get into the upper 30s. Much of the cloud cover will remain over us this afternoon. Some flurries and light snow are also possible today.

The clouds will begin to shift out the way late tonight, but temperatures will stay fairly mild. Lows will only be in the upper 20s.

A nice dose of sunshine is in store for Sunday! With the sunshine, we’ll warm up near 40 during the afternoon.

As for Monday and Tuesday, we’re keeping an eye on our next system that will bring us some warmer air and wet weather. Highs on Monday will climb close to 50 with showers and a few storms developing late. The rain will linger into most of Tuesday, and highs will also be in the upper 40s. However, temperatures will crash by Tuesday night as this low pressure passes to our east. We may see a little snow on the backside of it as well.

By Wednesday, the taste of spring will be gone. Highs will return to the 20s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham