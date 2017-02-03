× Wrigley Field stadium seats up for sale

CHICAGO, Illinois — Chicago Cubs mega fans can now own a piece of history.

Wrigley Field is undergoing renovation and several sections of seats have been, or will be, removed and replaced during the offseason. Seats are sold in sets of two. Seats that were removed during the 2015 offseason are going for $700 plus $133 shipping (pick ups are not available).

Seats that were removed during the 2016 offseason cost $899 plus shipping, but are not currently for sale on the website.

Seats went on sale at noon Friday, Feb. 3. CLICK HERE to view the sales website.