Woman arrested in Hotel Muscatine stabbing

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine woman has been woman in connection with a motel stabbing.

Stormee Weikert, 19, was arrested after police were called to a possible stabbing inside Hotel Muscatine on Highway 61 around 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Officers found an adult man inside the hotel who had suffered a non life threatening injury.

Muscatine police say the stabbing is considered an isolated incident, and is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Investigations Division at 563-263-9922 ext. 608.