Wet weather looks likely for next week

Talk about a gorgeous Friday! Those clear conditions will give way to a few clouds Friday night. Lows will be in the mid teens.

The cloud cover will really thicken on Saturday, and it’s going to be breezy with southerly winds at 10-20 mph. A few light snow showers or flurries are possible, but we’re not expecting much of anything in terms of accumulations. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Want more sunshine? It’s coming back on Sunday! It’s going to feel great with highs right around 40.

However, the sunshine won’t be lasting into the work week. We’ll be keeping a close eye on a low pressure system that will be bringing some rain and possibly some snow for the middle part of the week. A few showers will move through on Monday with highs in the mid 40s. More rain moves in on Tuesday, and temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 40s. However, as this system passes to the east, much colder air will filter in behind it. With this cold air, we could see some snow late on Tuesday night. We’ll have a much better idea of snow amounts as well get closer.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham