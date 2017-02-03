Two opportunities for snow in five days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds will sweep in quickly on Saturday with some flurries or snow showers Saturday. A dusting is possible with a half inch at most, but that could be just enough to make things slick on the roads. Anything that does accumulate will melt quickly with warmer temperatures on Sunday.

But that's not the end of our snow chances. There's a more robust area of low pressure coming for early next week.

Low pressure will move into the Midwest Monday with rain likely in the afternoon. There could be just enough instability to give us some thunder in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures should peak up around 51 degrees. But rain will change to snow sometime on Tuesday as cooler temperatures move in. Right now it looks like most of the moisture will be east of our area by the time the cold air comes in. Still, we could see some modest accumulations...on the order of 1-3 inches.

However, we could see some fluctuation in the stormtrack which could mean more rain or more snow. So stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen