The Westminster Dog show is welcoming some furry new friends
The announcement wasn’t made with much fanfare, but the decision of the Dog Kennel Club Show to allow a few select felines to participate in the Meet the Breeds portion of the show is certain to ignite the long-simmering feud between dog and cat lovers.
The move was announced on Twitter, and quickly picked up by outlets like USA Today and The New York Times.
The cats will also take part in an agility competition.
The Westminster Dog Show happens on Feb. 13-14 in New York and is expected to feature around 3,000 dogs. And, you know, some cats now.
Needless to say, not everyone is thrilled.