The Westminster Dog show is welcoming some furry new friends

The announcement wasn’t made with much fanfare, but the decision of the Dog Kennel Club Show to allow a few select felines to participate in the Meet the Breeds portion of the show is certain to ignite the long-simmering feud between dog and cat lovers.

The move was announced on Twitter, and quickly picked up by outlets like USA Today and The New York Times.

The cats will also take part in an agility competition.

The Westminster Dog Show happens on Feb. 13-14 in New York and is expected to feature around 3,000 dogs. And, you know, some cats now.

Excited to announce that cats will be back at this year's @akcdoglovers Meet the Breeds. #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/lI7slCuWeI — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) January 30, 2017

Needless to say, not everyone is thrilled.

I refuse to accept that Westminster's DOG show will have cats. DOG. D-O-G. Woof Woof. https://t.co/gUihzws8tX — Bethany Bruner (@bethany_bruner) January 31, 2017