The perfect side dish for Sunday’s game is really heart healthy

Who doesn't love to munch on a Buffalo Chicken Wing during a football game? Today, in honor of Wear Red Day, the GMQC team decided to toss up a snack that mimics that taste that you crave! Introducing "Buffalo Cauliflower Wings!"

Here's what you'll need for Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

1 head of cauliflower, cut into bite size chunks

1 cup of all purpose flower

1 cup of milk

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of onion powder

1 teaspoon of red pepper flake

Preheat oven to 450°.

Mix flour and milk together in a large mixing bowl. Add cauliflower and mix thoroughly, coating all of the pieces of cauliflower. Using a tongs, shake off the excess batter and place cauliflower chunks onto parchment-lined cookie sheet.

After 20-25 minutes, remove the cauliflower from the oven. You'll know it's done when edges start turning golden brown.

Toss cauliflower in your favorite Buffalo sauce and serve with blue cheese dressing.

This morning, we made this snack with a blue cheese dressing that takes literally one minute. And get this: it has very little fat and calories!

Guilt-free Blue Cheese Dip/Dressing

2 cups of plain Greek yogurt

1 cup of blue cheese crumbles

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

Combine above ingredients. Can be made ahead of time.

And that's what happened after only a few minutes. I think this one was a success! I would love to hear your thoughts and be sure to pass along more healthy recipes. In just one month, I'm about to go down a notch on my belt. I can use all the help I can get!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen