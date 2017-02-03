× Texas resident finds rattlesnake in toilet, several more under the house

(CNN) — What do you do if you find a snake in your toilet?

A resident in Abilene, Texas, woke up Tuesday morning and headed to the bathroom. A rattlesnake was slithering in the toilet bowl.

The family called Big Country Snake Removal. When the technician arrived, he found 24 Western diamondback rattlesnakes — 13 in the cellar, five adults and five babies underneath the house, and the one snake in the toilet, which had entered through a relief pipe.

“Rattlesnakes are secretive and can be very cryptic — They rely heavily on their camouflage,” the company warned on its Facebook page. “This is simply how they survive. Just because you don’t see them doesn’t mean they aren’t there.”

The firm recommended that property owners have their homes checked regularly for snake infestations and said they shouldn’t be afraid.

“Rattlesnakes are an absolute necessity for the ecosystems, and people have an irrational fear about them,” a company spokesman said.