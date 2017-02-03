× Scott County Sheriff: Arrest warrant phone calls are scams

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — If you receive a call from someone saying you have an outstanding arrest warrant, it’s probably a scam. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says they have received numerous phone calls from the community that they are being contacted by a man claiming to be Deputy Mark Adams.

The fake deputy says that there is a warrant out for their arrest, and that it can be paid off by providing information from a pre-paid debit card. Callers are also using names of county personnel and calling from a 563 area code.

“Please be cautious when providing information over the phone and remember that the Sheriff’s Office does not ask for money or credit card information over the phone,” reads a statement from the sheriff’s office.