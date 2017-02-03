× Rebuilding Together Quad Cities announced as Three Degree recipient for February

Rebuilding Together Quad Cities (RTQC) has been selected as the February recipient of the Three Degree Guarantee sponsored by Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, Ill.

For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, Rebuilding Together Quad Cities will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet. Each night, Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

Rebuilding Together Quad Cities unites people of all backgrounds in a voluntary effort to provide emergency and critical home repairs for elderly, disabled and low-income homeowners at no cost to the homeowner. As an affiliate of the national Rebuilding Together organization RTQC along with 100,000 volunteers complete about 10,000 rebuild projects nationwide each year. Rebuilding Together Quad Cities transforms the lives of low-income homeowners by improving the safety and health of their homes and revitalizing their communities.

To learn more about Rebuilding Together Quad Cities, please click here.

If your charity or organization would like to be considered for the Three Degree Guarantee, please click here.