Northeast grabs the home win over Durant
-
Camanche grabs 10th win, vs. Durant
-
Northeast rolls to win over Wilton
-
Camanche Girls get the win over Durant
-
Annawan Bravettes grab LTC Tourney win over ROWVA
-
Mic’d Up & Highlights: Newman grabs TRAC win over Bureau Valley
-
-
Geneseo finishes tournament with win over Rock falls
-
Burlington ND Girls with the home win over Holy Trinity
-
United Township gets home win over Galesburg
-
PV Spartans get home win over North
-
Muscatine gets home win over North Scott
-
-
Northeast Girls edge Durant by 3
-
Wilton beats rival Durant
-
Central grabs 2-pt road win at Muscatine