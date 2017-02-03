NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Heart Art for American Heart Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

February is American Heart Month and Friday, February 3rd, 2017 is National Wear Red Day - both of which organized by the American Heart Association - and as a Volunteer for the Go Red For Women Luncheon (an event proudly sponsored by WQAD News 8 every November!), I thought this week I would find a craft that's good for the heart.

Since Valentine's Day is right around the corner, I figured we could combine all these great events and make some heart-shaped art. I found this neat project on a blog called Hello, Wonderful. They are hearts made out of watercolor paper, paint, and... shaving cream!

The project is simple, fun, and a little messy - all the more reason to make Eric and Jon try it out on WQAD News 8 at 11am. I used a big piece of paper, then cut it into little hearts after it dried to make some cute Valentines for Eric and Jon. Click the video link above to find out what the Valentines said!