KKK recruitment fliers found in two Illinois towns

PARK FOREST, Illinois — People in two Illinois communities say they'll show signs of unity after racist fliers were found. The fliers claim to come from the KKK and contain messages that appear to be for white supremacist recruitment.

Park Forest residents found at least six fliers Sunday, Jan. 29, and called police. On Friday, residents found another four fliers, each inside a plastic bag with a few rocks. Manteno Police said three dozen bags similar to those found in Park Forest were also found in their village over the weekend.

"It's disappointing. It's 2017...I've got kids - this is what they have to deal with? I dealt with it; my parents have; now my kids have to? That's sad," said Pascal Sanders, a Park Forest resident.

Police say they are trying to find who distributed the fliers, which included racial slurs.