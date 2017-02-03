Davenport West beats Burlington 77-44.
Davenport West flies to big win
-
Pleasant Valley scores big win over West
-
Central wins at home
-
Alleman starts IHMVCU Shootout with win over West
-
Columbus Community beats Burlington ND
-
Bettendorf opens MAC play with win
-
-
North girls stay tied for MAC lead
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman, North Basketball, Moline Wrestling, FCA
-
West Burlington knocks off Cardinal Eldon
-
Davenport North runs away with win
-
Davenport West teacher wins southeast Iowa STEM Teacher of the Year
-
-
Clinton gets rewarded with road win
-
Davenport woman wins $21k from Pick 4 lotto ticket
-
Mercer County wins by 5 over West central