× Davenport man charged in shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man is charged in a shooting that happened last week.

Christopher Screechfield, 19, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 2, and is accused of shooting a man in the ear the Friday before near 8th Street and Pershing Avenue.

Screechfield is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, unauthorized possession of offensive weapons, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and failure to appear in court on unrelated charges. He’s held in the Scott County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The victim refused treatment and is expected to recover.