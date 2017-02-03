Davenport Central with an 81-80 win over Assumption.
Davenport Central edges Assumption
-
North girls stay tied for MAC lead
-
Central wins at home
-
Davenport Central wins by 3 over Muscatine
-
Central opens the season with win vs. Prairie
-
Davenport Central holds off Clinton at home
-
-
Muscatine beats Assumption, with Wieskamp 47
-
Bettendorf beats Assumption by double digits
-
Central boys extend MAC win streak
-
Davenport North runs away with win
-
Lady Knights get road win over Muscatine
-
-
Mercer County wins by 5 over West central
-
Maquoketa boys picks up win over rival Central DeWitt
-
North Scott gets home win over Central