Danville gets road win at Notre Dame
-
Muscatine GBB gets road win at Central
-
Pleasant Valley gets road win over West
-
Lady Knights get road win over Muscatine
-
North Scott gets road win at Assumption
-
United Township gets home win over Galesburg
-
-
Maquoketa boys picks up win over rival Central DeWitt
-
Wethersfield gets road win at Rockridge
-
Bettendorf gets road win at Assumption
-
Clinton gets rewarded with road win
-
Sherrard girls beat Riverdale
-
-
Sterling gets road win over Alleman
-
West comes away with the road win at Clinton
-
Assumption wins on the road at Clinton