Armed robber runs off with cash from Bettendorf Hallmark store, officials say

BETTENDORF — An armed robber reportedly got away with money from Ann’s Hallmark Shop on Middle Road.

The robbery was reported around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2017, according to a statement from Bettendorf’s public information officer.

Officials say the suspect, described as a black man in his early 20s, walked behind the counter where two workers were standing. Holding a small, silver knife, “he ordered the employees to give him the money and to empty both registers.”

The workers “emptied the money into a brown paper Hallmark bag,” read the statement. The man then took off, running westward.

A description of the suspect indicates he was wearing light-colored jeans with tears in the upper left leg, black shoes, black gloves, a dark-colored stocking cap, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt that was pulled over his head, and a red bandanna.

If you have any information, call the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4024.