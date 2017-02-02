Viking River Cruises Still Coming to the Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new way to travel up and down the Mississippi River is coming to the Quad Cities.

Viking River Cruises is an international company that announced plans to build a passenger ship and dock in Davenport in 2015, but there's hasn't been any updates.

However, during Good Morning Quad Cities' new "Breakfast With" segment on Thursday, February 2nd, 2017, Joe Taylor with the Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau told WQAD News 8 that Viking Cruises still plans to come to our area.

"What is taking time is that you have an international company - Viking River Cruises - working on all the paperwork and all the construction and meeting all the regulations that it takes to have passenger ships on the Mississippi River so the honest answer is it's just taking longer than thought at this point in time so Viking River Cruises is coming," he explained.

He added that in the meantime, we're seeing other riverboats interested in the area.

"American Queen, Queen of the Mississippi, and then if you recall the former Isle riverboat is being retrofitted as the brand new American Duchess - a sister ship of the American Queen - and we're going to see that boat here in the Quad Cities, so we'll see lots of riverboats docking here over the next few years in anticipation of Viking River Cruises coming."

The question about Viking River Cruises was from a WQAD News 8 Viewer for the "Breakfast With" segment.

Another viewer asked Joe what he thinks should go along the Davenport riverfront. You can see his answer by clicking the video link above.

Joe also talked to WQAD News 8 about all the returning and new events coming to the QCA in 2017: