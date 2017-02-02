Tatum Roselle uses feet to keep the “beat” at UT basketball games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Tatum Roselle, 10, went viral on social media when he stole the show at a United Township High School vs. Galesburg basketball game on Friday, January 27, 2017 but Tatum’s love for dancing started long before that.

“I've been dancing before I was even in diapers. That’s just how I do,” said Tatum.

Tatum takes professional dance classes through Reflex Dance Studio in Davenport, Iowa but his moves out of the studio are what caught the eyes of fans during a basketball game in East Moline, Illinois.

His moves during the game reached people around the world. News 8's Kory Kuffler was at that basketball game and caught Tatum dancing on camera. The video has been shared over half a million times.

“It makes me feel cool and noticed and just having fun. I'm more famous than my brother around here and he went to this school,” said Tatum.

Tatum’s mom, Jayne says dancing is a way of life for her son but never expected to get this much attention.

“That night a friend of mine tagged me on Facebook and asked "is this your son?" and I was like oh my gosh, yes it is!” said Roselle.

Tatum has always been a fan of United Township’s basketball team. He goes to almost every home game and loves to bring energy to the court.

“I just want to motivate them to do their best and they motivate me,” said Tatum.

When the players were taking a time out during the game, the song “Juju on That Beat” by Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion Mccall started to play and Tatum knew just what to do.

Dance.

“If there's a time out and we are struggling he'll get the crowd going and we will come out with a little more energy. He's a big part of the team,” said Point Guard, De'Ante Walker.

“He gives us a little spurt if we are down he will hit a little move and get a laugh for us,” added Point Guard, Tray Buchanan.

Making people laugh is the reason Tatum says he loves to dance. He hopes his skills will inspire others to always work hard and challenge themselves while dancing.

Tatum wants to make a career out of dancing. He wants to dance on Broadway and as a backup dancer for Usher. He also hopes to show off his skills to Ellen DeGeneres one day.

Tatum also plays football and baseball and says he uses some dancing techniques to excel in other sports.

“Dancing helps with my feet to get to first base and with football, just going down the field trying to get a touchdown,” says Tatum.

Tatum’s dancing skills recently earned him a third place finish in a dancing competition for kids ages 11-16 (he got bumped up in age group). Because of that, he’ll be enjoying a dance-centered trip to Los Angeles this summer.

On Friday, February 17, 2017 Tatum and his dance group called “remixed” will be performing at halftime during the Rock Island vs. United Township game.

