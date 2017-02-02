× Staying cold for a little longer… Decent warming to follow

Promising another cold night around the area with overnight lows dipping again around the mid teens. Not much wind but enough to send wind chills in the single digits by morning.

By Friday, we may see a few clouds before quickly giving way to some sunshine for the rest of the day. Still on the cold side with highs near the 30 degree mark.

Clouds will be on the increase later Saturday as a weak system track just to our north. Not much concern with this system as the accumulating snowfall is still expected to stay way to our north. For us, no worse than a passing light snow shower or flurry near evening.

After the passage of this system comes a gradual warming with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s both Sunday and Monday.

The mild air will extend even into Tuesday as another system makes an appearance from the west. Given the temperatures we’ll see more rain beginning Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will tumble that afternoon before some light snowfall returns that night.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here