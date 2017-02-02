Several dead, decaying dogs found on Iowa property

SANDYVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Officials with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa say several dead dogs have been found on a property in Sandyville in south-central Iowa.

Officials say the dogs were found Wednesday evening, Feb. 1, in various stages of decay, in and around kennels covered in feces, and with their collars still on their remains.

League officials contacted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating and pursuing possible animal cruelty charges.

The ARL has also offered to recover the dogs’ bodies and perform necropsies to provide additional evidence for cause of death.

“Don’t just let this outrage you, let it also inspire you to TAKE ACTION – in memory of the ones who couldn’t be saved,” reads their post on social media.