× S.O.A.R. Scholarship Contest 2017

The Sedona Group believes that supporting young adults in their education and training after high school is a key part of keeping our workforce and community competitive.

That is why they have partnered with WQAD News 8 to recognize outstanding high school seniors through our S.O.A.R. Scholarship program.

We are looking for seniors that best exemplify the S.O.A.R. characteristics.

S – Strength of character

O – Optimism – predictions for future success and where will you be making a difference

A – Achievement in academics and volunteerism

R – Resolve shown when faced with an adversarial situation

5 high school seniors will be selected to receive a $1000 scholarship to be used towards further education and training.

Applicants must fill out the application attached. The application can also be filled out online in the Contest section of WQAD.COM. Deadline is 11:59 p.m. CT on April 18, 2017. Mailed entries must be postmarked by April 18, 2017 and received by no later than 5 p.m. CT on April 20, 2017.

A panel of judges will select our five winners. Five winners will be contacted and featured in a story to air on WQAD News 8 sometime in May 2017.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

CURRENT high school (or home-schooled) seniors attending school in WQAD viewing area.

Anticipating completion of high school diploma in spring 2017;

Planning to pursue further education and/or training after high school.

For complete rules, click here.

To download a printable application, click here.

For more information, contact Lisa Short at WQAD, 309-736-3243 or lisa.short@wqad.com.