Peoria Navy Seal promoted after he was killed in Yemen

PEORIA, Illinois —An Illinois Navy Seal killed in Yemen has been promoted after his death.

William Ryan Owens died Sunday, Jan. 29, when his united raided an al Qaeda base. On Thursday, the Navy announced he would be promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer. He was up for the promotion in April.

Owens graduated from Illinois Valley Central High School in 1998. He was on his 12th military deployment when he died.

A Navy spokesman says funeral services are pending, the plans will likely not be made public.