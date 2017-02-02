× Missing Iowa veteran with PTSD found dead

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — An Iowa veteran who has been missing since Jan. 30 has been found dead.

Authorities say they received a call around 7:40 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, by a person who found a body under the Monkey Run Bridge on Second Street in Columbus Junction. The body has been identified as missing 34-year-old Aaron Goff.

Goff was reported missing by family in the early hours of Monday, Jan. 30, says the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

Foul play is not suspected. An autopsy will be performed at the University of Iowa Hospital.

Goff’s wife wrote on social media that Goff was an Army Ranger and a father of two.

41.278636 -91.359877