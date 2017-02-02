× Man dies after being found with gunshot wound in Camanche neighborhood

CAMANCHE, Iowa — A man has died after police found him with a gunshot wound and lying near a vehicle.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said gunfire was reported in the 610 block of 5th Avenue on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. That’s where police found 22-year-old Nicholas Luskey, suffering a wound to the mid-torso.

Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital and was then transported to Iowa City. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:44 p.m.

According to Rick Rahn with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. On Wednesday afternoon, Rahn said “all parties (are) detained at this time.”

“Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and do not believe the public has reason to be concerned of being in danger,” read a statement from the department.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Luskey on Thursday, February 2, 2017.