Join WQAD News 8 and go RED this Friday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The QCA is joining the rest of the country in seeing, wearing, and going RED.

Friday, February 3rd is National Wear Red Day. It's organized every year by the American Heart Association and the "Go Red For Women" Movement. February is also American Heart Month.

People in the QCA are encouraged to wear red to show their support for heart health, specifically women survivors of heart attack and stroke. Cardiovascular diseases kill nearly 1 in 3 women every year, killing approximately one woman every 80 seconds.

Fortunately, that can be changed because 80% of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education and action. That's why the Go Red For Women Movement was created and National Wear Red Day furthers that mission. By donating to Go Red For Women, you help support educational programs to increase women’s awareness and critical research to discover scientific knowledge about cardiovascular health.

WQAD News 8 is a proud Media Sponsor of the Go Red For Women Luncheon, which takes place every November.

For more information on the American Heart Association, click here.

For more information on the "Go Red For Women" Movement, click here.