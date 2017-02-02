× Iowa senate passes bill to de-fund Planned Parenthood

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) — The State Senate has approved a bill that would strip all funding to Planned Parenthood and any clinic that provides abortions.

State law already prohibits tax money from being used to fund abortion. This measure goes a step further by stripping funding from these clinics used for other women’s health programs.

The bill calls for the creation of a new state program to disperse funds to clinics qualified under the new rules.

The bill passed 30-20 today. Senate Democrats say that vote was along party lines. The bill must now pass the Iowa House and then it would go to Governor Branstad’s desk. He has already said he would support the bill.