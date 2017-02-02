× Former Princeton, Illinois man gets $625k settlement for injuries sustained in explosion

PERU, Illinois — A plant manager who was severely injured in an explosion is receiving $625,000 in a settlement.

Bruce Culver, formerly from Princeton, Illinois, was working at Pretium Packaging in Peru when a plastic molding machine exploded in October of 2010, according to a statement from his attorney. Culver had been refilling a nitrogen tank on a molding machine when the bladder inside the tank failed and caused the explosion.

According to the attorney’s statement, witnesses said it was like “a bomb going off.”

Culver sustained injuries to his left side, particularly his left arm because he used to to cover his face, the statement said.

The lawsuit was settled on January 21, 2017. The company that made the bladder that failed, Hydac Corporation, and two other companies agreed to pay $625,000, according to the statement. The money will be used to cover Culver’s lifelong medical expenses.