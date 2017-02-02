Florida Georgia Line’s drummer speaks to music students about following their dream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Florida Georgia Line is going to rock out the iWireless Center on Thursday, Feb. 2, but earlier in the day their drummer put on a good show for some music students.

QC Rock Academy brought Sean Fuller in for a clinic at Bettendorf High School. Fuller showed off the drum set and talked to students about his career and life on the road.

Fuller says playing to thousands of fans every night is a dream come true, and hopes students will follow their own dreams, musical or otherwise.

"I try to teach them to never give up on their goals, don't put a time limit on your dream, you know what I'm saying? I tell everybody 'Dream big. Dream bigger than you thought.' Everything is possible, it's at your grasp, it's just a matter of you putting your nose to the grindstone and staying straightforward and not letting anything detour your path," said Fuller.

Fuller has been playing drums professionally for more than 20 years, and says playing in front of students is actually more nerve-wracking than playing to an arena full of people.