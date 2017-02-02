× Fatal Moline shooting prompts search for vehicle, suspect

MOLINE, Illinois — Police are on scene of a fatal shooting at Westwood Terrace Apartments on First Street in Moline new Jewel Osco as of 11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Moline police say they received several reports of shots fired. Authorities arrived to find a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police also say that a driver in a red 4-door vehicle ran into apartment fencing before fleeing the scene, and they are on the lookout for that vehicle.

Police do not have the suspect’s description at this time.