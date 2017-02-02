Driver charged in fatal Davenport crash due in court next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The woman accused of causing a deadly Davenport crash on Monday, Jan. 30 will appear in court next week.

Davenport Police say Lauria Kelly, 57, from Texas, slammed into two cars stopped at a red light at the intersection of Brady and Second streets. Cynthia Jones, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kelly is facing several charges including reckless vehicular homicide, running a red light, and not having insurance. She's held in the Scott County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Kelly is expected in court on Friday, Feb. 3.