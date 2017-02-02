Chef Brad Scott: Lobster Rigatoni

BETTENDORF, Iowa - Lobster can be more than just a shell on the plate with melted butter. And for Valentine's Day, you can make a lobster meal go further and still have an elegant meal.
"I know that lobster is a pricey dish, but I'm gonna show you how to make a little loster go a long way," says the director of Scott Community College's Center for Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management, Chef Brad Scott.
"Start with half a lobster tail per person."
1. Pour 3 tbsp of Chef's butter (a 50/50 blend of margarine and butter) into a skillet
2. Add blanched rigatoni noodles that are firm
3. Saute for a short time
4. Add 1 cup crawfish
5. Add 1 cup lobster that are cut to bite-sized pieces
6. Saute for 3 minutes
7. Add Bourbon
8. Add 1/2 tsp liquid smoke
9. Add 1 tsp garlic
10. Stir
11. Add 2 cups heavy cream (per person)
12. Keep stirring until it starts to slowly bubble
13. Add 1 cup cheddar cheese
14. Add 1/2 cup motzarella cheese
15. Add 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
16. Turn off flame and continue stirring
17. Place in a caserole dish, about three cups per person
18. Top with buttered bread crumbs
19. Place in a 350-degree oven for 30-minutes
"One thing I love about this dish is the colors," says Chef Scott.
"This would be your perfect dish for Valentine's Day or, let's be honest, any time.
Enjoy."