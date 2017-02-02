Chef Brad Scott: Lobster Rigatoni

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - Lobster can be more than just a shell on the plate with melted butter. And for Valentine's Day, you can make a lobster meal go further and still have an elegant meal.

"I know that lobster is a pricey dish, but I'm gonna show you how to make a little loster go a long way," says the director of Scott Community College's Center for Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management, Chef Brad Scott.

"Start with half a lobster tail per person."

1. Pour 3 tbsp of Chef's butter (a 50/50 blend of margarine and butter) into a skillet

2. Add blanched rigatoni noodles that are firm

3. Saute for a short time

4. Add 1 cup crawfish

5. Add 1 cup lobster that are cut to bite-sized pieces

6. Saute for 3 minutes

7. Add Bourbon

8. Add 1/2 tsp liquid smoke

9. Add 1 tsp garlic

10. Stir

11. Add 2 cups heavy cream (per person)

12. Keep stirring until it starts to slowly bubble

13. Add 1 cup cheddar cheese

14. Add 1/2 cup motzarella cheese

15. Add 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

16. Turn off flame and continue stirring

17. Place in a caserole dish, about three cups per person

18. Top with buttered bread crumbs

19. Place in a 350-degree oven for 30-minutes

"One thing I love about this dish is the colors," says Chef Scott.

"This would be your perfect dish for Valentine's Day or, let's be honest, any time.

Enjoy."