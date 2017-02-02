Bettendorf’s Grant Wood Elementary to be replaced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf School District will be replacing Grant Wood Elementary with a brand new building.

The district plans to spend $16.7 million to build a new school at the same site as the current one located on Hillside Drive.

Currently, the school enrolls more than 300 students, with two classes per grade level. The new building will be able to enroll more than 400 students, with an extra class in each grade level.

The superintendent says it makes sense to put the new Grant Wood in the same spot.

"We're landlocked here as a district. We don't have a lot of land in Bettendorf," said Mike Raso. "And Grant Wood's in the middle of town, so a large majority of our population is in that area."

The district is hoping for an August 2018 opening date.

41.560850 -90.483440