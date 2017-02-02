× Alaska board mulls pot use in retail stores

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Thousands of cruise ship passengers could soon be getting a different taste of Alaska this summer.

The state’s marijuana regulators will meet Thursday to consider letting pot retail stores allow onsite consumption.

Critics fear either an Amsterdam-like scene or marijuana use spilling into alleys, parks and trails since visitors can’t take the drug back onto the cruise ships. They hope the state pot board puts in place restrictions to keep it from happening.

Chris Lindsey, a senior legislative counsel with the Marijuana Policy Project, says the Alaska provision is the first time this has been addressed at the state level. Recreational marijuana is legal in eight states and the District of Columbia.

Denver is considering licenses for marijuana social clubs and allowing places like coffee shops and art galleries to allow consumption, and there are some other social clubs outside Denver.