Young basketball fan’s off-court dance goes viral

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — His name is Tatum Roselle, and man can he dance.

This 10-year-old boy stole the show at a United Township High School vs. Galesburg basketball game on Friday, January 27, 2017.

The players were taking a time out, and when “Juju on that Beat” by Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall started to play, Tatum knew just what to do.

Dance.

His mom, Jayne Roselle, said for Tatum, dance is a way of life.

“He’s just always moving,” she said. Tatum has been taking dance classes since the age of five, and his mom says he was dancing on his own even earlier than that.

Tatum’s dancing skills recently earned him a third place finish in a dancing competition for kids ages 11-16 (yes, he got bumped up an age group). Because of that, he’ll be enjoying a dance-centered trip to LA this summer.

On Friday, February 17, Tatum and his dance group called “Remixed” will be performing at halftime at the Rock Island vs. United Township game.