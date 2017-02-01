What’s next for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- February 13th, 2016: Antonin Scalia passes away, opening up his Supreme Court seat.

March 16th, 2016: Just over a month later, former President Barack Obama nominates Judge Merrick Garland to fill that seat.

Then, a whole lot of nothing happens. The Senate refuses to hold any confirmation hearings, insisting no president should nominate a justice during his last year in office.

January 31st, 2017: President Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill Scalia's vacant seat.

Now what?

The confirmation process begins in the Senate. Senators will hold hearings for Gorsuch, much like they have been doing for Trump's Cabinet nominees. At least 60 (out of 100) Senators will need to vote in approval of Gorsuch for him to become a justice.

That process could take a few months. Justice Elena Kagan was the last nominee to go through this process, in 2010 under Obama. From nomination to confirmation, it took her three months to win Congressional approval.

Let the confirmation process begin for Gorsuch!