United Way of the Quad Cities offers free tax services until April 15

MOLINE, Illinois-- United Way of the Quad Cities is rolling out its Volunteer Income Tax (VITA) Program Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

The program will give free tax services to people with a household income of $57,000 or less.

United Way has also partnered with 14 businesses and public spaces to set up local tax preparation sites.

Tax preparation sites include: (most sites require appointments)

· Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf

· Center for Active Seniors (CASI), 1035 W Kimberly Rd., Davenport

· Clinton RSVP, 315 South 2nd St., Clinton

· East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave., East Moline

· Fairmount Pines Community Center, 4205 N. Fairmount St., Davenport

· Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St., Davenport

· Geneseo Public Library, 805 N Chicago St., Geneseo

· Martin Luther King, Jr. Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island

Walk-ins available Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

· Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline

· Palomares Social Justice Center, 133 4th Ave., Moline

· Rock Island County Senior Center, 2221 11th St., Rock Island

· Rock Island Township Hall, 2827 7th Ave., Rock Island

· Silvis Public Library, 105 8th St., Silvis

· Western Illinois University, 3300 River Dr., Moline

To set an appointment dial 2-1-1 and a representative will connect you to the closest tax preparation location.

The VITA program will be available until April 15th.