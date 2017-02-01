× Thief snags purses from vehicles parked at Bettendorf daycares

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Three purses were stolen from vehicles on Wednesday, Feb. 1, as their owners were retrieving their kids from day care facilities, says Bettendorf Police.

“Please, keep your valuables locked up and/or our of view if left in a vehicle,” reads a statement from police on their Facebook page.

“And if you see or have anyone in or around vehicles that isn’t pick up children, call to report the incident and provide a description. Keep the individual in view, if it is safe to do so, and give the location to the dispatcher.”