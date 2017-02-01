× Son arrested in connection with mother’s homicide in Keokuk

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of killing his mother.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victim Wednesday as 54-year-old Lori Williams. Officers called to the scene Monday morning found her body. In the afternoon officers arrested her son, Devan Williams, who was living with her.

Devan Williams is charged with first-degree murder. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Authorities say information about the cause of death won’t be released until autopsy results are available.