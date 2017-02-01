The Camanche Indians are one of the top offenses in the state of Iowa. Led by senior Dakota Soenksen who is averaging 18 points per game. But if defenses lock down on Dakota, it's his little brother Cameron who can make them pay. The Soenksen Brothers have combined for over 100 three-pointers this season. Earning them the nickname of Camanche's "Splash Brothers".
Soenksen Brothers making a “Splash” in Camanche
