× Semi crash shuts down highway in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — Highway 92 was closed to traffic for about four hours after a semi crash on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office says two semis collided around 8 a.m. on the intersection of O Avenue between Grandview and Columbus Junction.

Debris from the accident struck a third vehicle.

One of the semi drivers was taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries, and the second was treated and released on scene.

The highway reopened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash is still under investigation.