Picture Perfect Weather Coloring Sweepstakes – Official Rules

Picture Perfect Weather Coloring Sweepstakes

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

ALL FORMS MUST BE FILLED OUT COMPLETELY AND TRUTHFULLY. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE ENTRY FORM AND PROVIDE TRUTHFUL AND PERTINENT INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. DISQUALIFICATION IS IN THE SOLE DISCRETION SPONSOR (defined below).

Sponsor will conduct the Picture Perfect Weather Coloring Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) in accordance with these Official Rules (“Rules”). Participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of, these Rules. The Sweepstakes is intended for participation in the United States only and is void where prohibited and outside the Sweepstakes Area set forth below. Do not participate if you are not eligible and located in the United States at the time of entry.

Eligibility: Entrants must be legal US residents, 12 years old or under, as determined by Sponsor and reside in the Davenport, IA – Moline, IL – Rock Island, IL Designated Market Area as defined by The Nielsen Company (the “Sweepstakes Area”). The Sweepstakes Area includes 17 counties in Iowa and Illinois. In Illinois – Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, Bureau, Henry, Rock Island, Mercer, Knox, Henderson, Warren and Knox. In Iowa – Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, Des Moines, and Henry. Employees of WQAD and Tribune Media Company, employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes entry begins on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 4:30 a.m. CT and ends on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. CT (the “Entry Period”). All mailed entries must be received by noon on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Sweepstakes Entry: To enter, an entrant must complete the coloring sheet entry form found in the contest section of WQAD.COM. The parent or legal guardian of the entrant must print the coloring sheet, and the entrant should draw a picture on the coloring sheet of the entrant’s favorite weather (rain, snow, clouds, etc.) (the “Picture”). The quality of the Picture will not play a role in the selection of the winner, and the entrant can spend as much or as little time as he or she wishes on the Picture. In addition to the Picture, the entry information fields on the form must be accurately completed, and then the form must be submitted to Sponsor. There are three ways to submit the entry form: a) the parent or legal guardian of the entrant may submit a PDF of the entry form to coloring@wqad.com (PLEASE NOTE: AN ENTRANT MAY NOT SUBMIT AN ENTRY FORM BY EMAIL. THE ENTRY FORM MUST BE SUBMITTED BY THE PARENT OR LEGAL GUARDIAN OF THE ENTRANT.); b) by mail to Picture Perfect Coloring Sweepstakes, 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL 61265; or c) by hand delivery to the station 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL 61265 (entries will be accepted during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT).

Received entries become the property of WQAD News 8 and will not be returned. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Limit one entry per person.

Submitted Materials: By submitting the Picture, the entrant represents and warrants that the entrant has all rights necessary to submit the Picture, and that the Picture is the entrant’s own original creation, has not been previously published, does not violate the rights of any other person or company (including but not limited to privacy and copyrights), does not defame, libel, or slander anyone or any entity, does not contain inappropriate, offensive, indecent, vulgar, obscene or profane content, and in no other way violates any applicable laws, as determined by Sponsor. The Picture must not portray any dangerous activity; must not contain material that is inappropriate, indecent, lewd, pornographic, obscene, hateful, tortious, defamatory, slanderous or libelous; must not contain material that promotes bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age; and must not contain material that is unlawful, in violation of, or contrary to the laws or regulations in any jurisdiction where the Picture is created. Pictures that do not comply with these Rules or the foregoing representations and warranties will be disqualified, and Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Rules. By submitting an entry, each entrant grants to the Sponsor a world-wide, perpetual, non-revocable, royalty-free license to publish his/her Picture as well as derivative works based thereon through all media, now known or hereafter devised, in any manner related to the Contest, without prior notice, approval or compensation. Entrants otherwise will retain all rights to their respective Pictures.

Winner Selection and Notification: Each weekday from Monday, February 6, 2017 – Wednesday, March 1, 2017, Sponsor will select four winners in a random drawing from among eligible entries received by 5 pm CT on the preceding weekday. (For the final drawing on March 1, 2017, in person and email entries must be received by the close of the Entry Period, and all mailed entries must be received by noon on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Each weekday from Monday, February 6, 2017 – Wednesday, March 1, 2017 Sponsor will announce the winners during the 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. hour of Good Morning Quad Cities. That day’s winners will also be posted on the contest section of WQAD.COM each day from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT. A parent or legal guardian must contact the Sponsor by 5 p.m. CT on the day the winner is announced to either claim the prize or make arrangements to claim the prize. There are three ways to contact the Sponsor: a) by calling (309) 764-8888; b) in person at the studios of WQAD (3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL 61265); or c) by email at coloring@wqad.com (PLEASE NOTE: AN ENTRANT IS NOT PERMITTED TO CONTACT THE SPONSOR BY EMAIL; ONLY THE PARENT OR LEGAL GUARDIAN OF THE ENTRANT MAY CONTACT THE SPONSOR BY EMAIL.). Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries for each drawing. If: (a) the potential winner’s parent or legal guardian does not contact the Sponsor by 5 p.m. CT the day the winner is announced, (b) the potential winner is not in compliance with these Rules, (c) the potential winner does not meet the eligibility requirements, (d) the potential winner and the potential winner’s parent or legal guardian do not provide required documentation and sign any required documents by the deadline established by Sponsor, or (e) the potential winner’s parent or legal guardian is unavailable for prize fulfillment, the potential winner will be disqualified. If Sponsor cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, the prize will not be awarded. All results are unofficial until winners are verified. Prizes:

There will be 72 winners total. Each winner will receive a $100 VISA gift card.

Approximate retail value (“ARV”) = $100. Total ARV of all prizes = $7200.

Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Only one winner per household. Winners are subject to verification by WQAD of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00). Parent or guardian will be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity, and may be required to provide a completed W-9, per Section 9 below. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. If a winner is disqualified, Sponsor reserves the right to determine an alternate winner or to not award that winner’s prize at all. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferrable. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation and accommodations, where applicable, and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winners. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, provided a sufficient number of eligible entries are received, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Rules. Publicity Release: By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity in connection with the Sweepstakes without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law. Taxes: All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Any person winning over $600.00 in total prizes will receive a 1099 form from Sponsor at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form should be filed with the IRS. Each winner must provide Sponsor with valid identification, and a valid taxpayer identification number or Social Security number for total prizes valued at $600.00 or more, before any prize will be awarded. Sponsor will have the right, but not the obligation, to require any winner to complete and submit an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until the completed W‑9 form is received. Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Sweepstakes or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if for any reason: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, (b) the Sweepstakes or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the Sweepstakes becomes corrupted due to interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service for any reason, or (d) the Sweepstakes is otherwise not capable of running as planned. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges, which are final on all matters pertaining to the Sweepstakes. Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this Sweepstakes in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Sweepstakes will be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. Sponsor and their advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays. Other than the prizes received by the winner, no entrant will be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Sweepstakes. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Sponsor will have the sole discretion to administer the Sweepstakes and interpret and apply the Rules. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of these Rules will govern. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: By participating, entrants agree to release, discharge, and hold harmless Sponsor, Tribune Media Company, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, death or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, delivery, possession, misuse or use of a prize (including any travel or activity related thereto), or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Sweepstakes and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of entry or any other Sweepstakes-related activity. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s), (b) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (c) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor due to technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (c) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including but not limited to failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages, on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website, or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes, (e) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (f) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, (g) entries which are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof), or (h) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the application process, including but not limited to postage, are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsor will not issue reimbursement for any expenses. Dispute Resolution: By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. All entrants agree, by participation in the Sweepstakes, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the federal and state courts located in Rock Island County, Illinois, which will be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Rule or activity associated with the Sweepstakes. Illinois law will govern this Sweepstakes, without regard Illinois’s choice of law rules. Official Rules: To request a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WQAD News 8, located at 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL by April 1, 2017. Written copies of these Rules are also available during normal business hours (Monday – Friday, between 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) at WQAD’s business offices or online at http://www.wqad.com. Names of Winners: For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to WQAD News 8, located at 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL, or appear in person at that location between normal business hours (Monday – Friday, between 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) after March 1, 2017. Compliance with Law: The conduct of the Sweepstakes is governed by the applicable laws of the United States of America, which take precedence over any rule to the contrary herein. Sponsor shall follow the applicable laws for conducting Sweepstakes.

Rights Reserved: The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Sweepstakes and Sweepstakes website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Any unauthorized use of copyrighted materials, trademarks, or any other intellectual property of Sponsor.