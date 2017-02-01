× Picture Perfect Coloring Sweepstakes

WQAD News 8 wants to see what your “picture perfect” weather looks like!

WQAD is asking kids under 12 to color a picture of his or her favorite weather and send it to us. We could feature it on-air during Good Morning Quad Cities and you could win a VISA gift card!

Download and print out the coloring sheet by clicking here.

Entries can be mailed to Picture Perfect Weather, 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, Illinois 61265.

Entries can also be delivered in person to our studios during business hours (Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.). WQAD is located at 3003 Park 16th Street in Moline, IL.

Mom or dad can also email a color scan of a completed entry (PDF or JPG preferred) to coloring@wqad.com. PLEASE NOTE: AN ENTRANT MAY NOT SUBMIT AN ENTRY FORM BY EMAIL. THE ENTRY FORM MUST BE SUBMITTED BY THE PARENT OR LEGAL GUARDIAN OF THE ENTRANT.

Each weekday morning from Monday, February 6, 2017 – Wednesday, March 1, 2017 during Good Morning Quad Cities, WQAD will display 4 winning entries on air during the 6:00 a.m – 7:00 a.m. Winners will be randomly selected.

Be sure to watch! Each winner announced will win a $100 VISA gift card.

A parent or legal guardian must contact WQAD by 5 p.m. CT on the day the winner is announced to either claim the prize or make arrangements to claim the prize.

Parents or guardians can call 309-764-8888, email coloring@wqad.com, or appear in person at the WQAD studios to make these arrangements.

For complete sweepstakes rules and alternate winner announcement method, click here.