Peoria airport director doesn’t anticipate Caterpillar fallout

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — The director of the Peoria airport says he doesn’t think Caterpillar Inc.’s decision to move its headquarters to the Chicago area will have much effect on the facility.

Gene Olson is director of airports at the General Wayne A. Downing International Airport in Peoria. He tells the (Peoria) Journal Star that the small percentage of employees relocating won’t affect the number of flights booked from Peoria. Olson says Peoria says seven trips each way to and from Chicago daily.

Caterpillar made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying about 300 executives will make the move to the Chicago area. Other positions are expected to remain in Peoria.

Olson says “there’s a lot more going on in Peoria than just Caterpillar.”

