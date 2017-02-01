× More sunshine in the forecast

We finally got away these pesky clouds and will remain such this evening and overnight as some even cooler air spreads across the area.

Temperatures to drop around the mid to upper teens tonight before plenty of sunshine takes over expected for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 20s.

A weak system will track just to our north increasing the clouds on Saturday and briefly dusting the area with either a passing light snow shower or flurry near evening. This system will also bump temperatures just a bit with highs returning in the 30s this weekend.

Even warmer temperatures will be felt early next week as another system moves across the Midwest. Rain will be developing Tuesday before colder air blows in the days to follow.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here